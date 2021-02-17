 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vivian Varney Worrell

Vivian Varney Worrell

{{featured_button_text}}
Vivian Varney Worrell

Vivian Varney Worrell

GENEVA — Vivian Varney Worrell, 85, formerly of 22 Baker Ave., Auburn, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Geneva General Hospital. Vivian was born in Roulette, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ronald B. and Norma Varney. She was further predeceased by her late husband James Worrell.

Mrs. Worrell is survived by her daughter, Lori Dickes (Carl), of Port Byron; two sons: Robert Briggs (Kathy) and Norman Carl Briggs (Claudia); as well as numerous grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

There are no local calling hours for Vivian. She will be buried in the spring in Card Creek Cemetery in Roulette, PA. Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why double masking works better

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News