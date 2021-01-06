Vivienne J. Tarala

CICERO/AUBURN — Vivienne J. Tarala, 94, formerly of Stryker Avenue, Auburn passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Cunningham Nursing Home, Syracuse. She had been a resident of Cicero for the previous seven years.

A native of Brooklyn she was the daughter of John and Mary DeAngelo Dorst.

Having met her husband Roman, during WW II; they married in 1947 and relocated to Auburn, his hometown.

Vivienne retired from G.E. Auburn and was a parishioner of St. Hyacinth's Church.

Surviving are a son, Edward (Nancy) Tarala, of Clay; grandchildren: Major Edward L. (Elizabeth) Tarala, Ret.U.S. Air Force, of Colorado Springs, CO; Dr. James L. (Karen) Tarala, of Manlius, Diana (Anthony) Weathers, of Cicero; great-grandchildren: Olivia and Izabelle Tarala, Logan, Kai and Bryce Tarala, Anthony, Jr. and Edward Weathers; several nieces, nephews

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at in St. Hyacinth's Church, Auburn. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be remembered to the VA Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.