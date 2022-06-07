Von Elton Kesinger

Von Elton Kensinger

March 14, 1944 - June 3, 2022

PORT BYRON — Von Elton Kensinger, of Port Byron, NY, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Born on March 14, 1944 at Nason Hospital, Roaring Springs, PA. Proudly enlisted in the Army on March 11, 1967 and severed three years, eight months in the National Guard for the remainder of a six-year enlistment of reserves. He was a radio relay and carrier operator. He was an expert rifleman and lineman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene G. Kensinger, of 39 years and together for 47; children: Paul (Kathy) Kensinger, Robert (Jami) Kensinger, Dawn (Jamie Wingard) Kensinger, Robert Leigy; stepdaughter, Cricket Kensinger; grandchildren: Macee Kensinger, Ryan Kensinger, Breanna Kensinger, Chelsea (Justin) McGhee; and her father, Tod Baney; great-granddaughters: Layla Rayne Baney and Paisley Mae McGhee; brother, John "Bud" (Judy) Kensinger; and sister, Beverly (Bob) Ellis; and many nieces, nephews; brother and sisters-in-law.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, parents, John and Effie Kensinger, his son, Troy Kensinger, his first born grandson, Levi M. Kensinger.

Von was a loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting pool, riding motorcycle, but most of all family. A hard working man and dedicated to his own business (Von Kesinger Roofing). Upon retiring he handed down to his oldest son to be named Von Kensinger and Son Roofing.

There will be no funeral service, but the family is holding a Celebration of Life on June 25, 2022, noon at Chelea's House. All are welcome and please honor our hero by sharing photos and memories.

We will cherish every moment and memory in our hearts.

A very special Thank you to Terri Kilmer his nephew for all you have done and being there for dad.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.