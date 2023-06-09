Vonnie J. Stowell

March 3, 1938 - June 5, 2023

PORT BYRON — Vonnie J. Stowell, 85, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Stowell was born in Lyons, NY on March 3, 1938 to the late Robert and Clara Townsend Arliss. Vonnie graduated from Port Byron HS in 1956 and went on to complete her nursing degree from Rochester General Hospital.

She was employed with Auburn hospital as a Registered Nurse for a few years and left to become a stay-at-home mother. After her children were grown, she went to work at Seymour Library as a library assistant, a job she truly enjoyed for many years.

Vonnie enjoyed crocheting, working in her flower gardens, reading, cooking and baking; above all she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Frederick F. Stowell; her daughter, Jamie (Patrick) Washburn; her grandchildren: Nicole Washburn, Allison Washburn, Brian K. Stowell and Carrie Whyte; her brothers: Robert (Laurie) Arliss and Donald (Lorraine) Arliss; her sister, Rebecca (Frank) Morgenthaler; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vonnie was predeceased by her son, Brian F. Stowell in 2021.

A memorial service will he held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. A post-funeral reception will immediately follow the services at Potter's Farm to Fork Restaurant at 1951 NY31, Port Byron.

Donations in memory of Vonnie may be made to the Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

