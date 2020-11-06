AUBURN — W. Alan Johengen, 81, of Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in his home. Born June 26, 1939 in Erie, PA, Alan was the son of the late Edward and Kathryn Degan Johengen and spent his youth living in Lockport, NY. He was a 1962 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. From a young age, Alan lived his life to the fullest. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, was a talented singer and musician having started his own folk group "The Fire Side Singers" in Lockport, as well as being an avid snow skier, boater, camper, reader and was always the first and last one on the dance floor. He enjoyed convertible sports cars, motorcycles, bird watching, playing softball and was an avid cook. An incredibly talented artist and inventor, Alan also volunteered his time to Camp Columbus and Meals on Wheels, to name a few.