 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
W. Bruce Wright

W. Bruce Wright

{{featured_button_text}}
W. Bruce Wright

W. Bruce Wright

AUBURN — W. Bruce Wright, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at The Commons and joined his soulmate E. Jeanette.

He was a loving, caring man who served his country during the Korean War. Bruce enjoyed teaching, leading and playing with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be at Fleming Rural Cemetery in Fleming.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to start getting kids ready to go back to school

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News