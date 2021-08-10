W. Bruce Wright

AUBURN — W. Bruce Wright, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at The Commons and joined his soulmate E. Jeanette.

He was a loving, caring man who served his country during the Korean War. Bruce enjoyed teaching, leading and playing with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be at Fleming Rural Cemetery in Fleming.