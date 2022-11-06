W. Grant Kinney

Sept. 16, 1948 - Nov. 3, 2022

W. Grant Kinney, 74, died November 3, 2022 peacefully at home following a long illness. He was born September 16, 1948 in Cortland, NY, the son of Gerald and Eloise (Keirns) Kinney. He graduated from Moravia Central School in 1967.

Grant's legacy is one of kindness, generosity and creativity. Many people have been blessed by his beautiful cabinetry and furniture, and lovely, well-built homes. Friends have said Grant's life is the best example of the carpenter Jesus they've ever known. His talent with a precise, detailed eye can be seen in many area kitchens, staircases, libraries and bathrooms all around the region.

He loved helping others, fast cars, St. Matthew's church family, playing pool, travel with Pat and the family, and fishing with his grandchildren (plus donuts).

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pat (Wood) Kinney; a daughter, Laura (Steve) Galinski; a son, John (Tasha Myers). He adored his four grandchildren Dylan and Emma Kinney and Morgan and Allyson Galinski. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Mary) Kinney; nieces, nephews, cousins; and a life-long friend, Bob Merritt.

His family gratefully acknowledges the support of the Dialysis Team at Cayuga Medical in Ithaca, CNY Hospice and the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church family in Moravia for their compassion and care.

Arrangements are through the Shurtleff Funeral Home of Groton, NY. Visiting hours will be at St. Matthew's Parish Hall in Moravia on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A service of Christian burial will be held in the church sanctuary at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's, 14 Church St., Moravia, NY or Moravia Hope Pantry, 76 West Cayuga St., Moravia, NY or a charity of your choice.