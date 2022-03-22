Wallace 'Ruff' Van Duyne

Dec. 23, 1924 - March 18, 2022

AURELIUS — Wallace "Ruff" Van Duyne, 97, of Aurelius, NY, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital after an extended illness.

Wallace was born on Dec. 23, 1924, to Ezra and Florence (Pilbeam) Van Duyne in Lysander, NY. He attended Savannah High School.

Over the years he worked for International Harvester, the Button Shop, Schooley Construction, CN Flag, and Over and Under Construction where he retired.

Wally enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the garden and woodlands behind his house.

In 1944 Wally met Nancy Carello of Seneca Falls NY and were married on June 7, 1947.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Nancy of 75 years; and two daughters: Valerie (Myron) Latanyshyn and Paulette (Brian) Dahl; he is also survived by four grandchildren: Vanessa (Steve) Barnes, Anthony (Caitlin Pallischeck) Dahl, Mary Elizabeth (Matt Stott) Barnes and Briana (Tiffany) Hancock; lifelong friend, Chuck Scanlon. Wallace is survived by a sister, Alice Amoia; and a brother, Donald and Geraldine Van Duyne; two sisters-in-law: Amelia Furano and Teresa Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Wallace was predeceased by his parents' sisters, Bertha Canolesio, Margery Marsden, Helen Van Duyne, Flossie Hixon, and a brother, Milton Van Duyne.

Calling hours will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m. Burial at Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Wallace in his memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.