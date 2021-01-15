Walter F. Paczkowski

Walt was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Stella Babiarz Paczkowski, and his siblings John, Alex, Olga Piorun, Wanda Kufhta and Anne Holmes.

Walt lived in his own home, cooked his own meals, mowed his own lawn and gardened until in his 96th year when he moved to Westminster Manor. The family would like to thank all who cared for Walt there and at The Commons, where he had been a resident for the past several years.

As a family we were so thankful that he had survived COVID until nearly the end of the year, when it caught up with him. It was a very difficult year for him and the family not being able to visit, especially on his 100th birthday. The staff at The Commons did a lovely job of celebrating with him, which we appreciated.

Funeral services for Walt will be held in the spring. In his memory, please care about yourself and your neighbors; wear a mask, social distance and thank a health care worker.

Contributions may be directed to the SPCA of CNY (he loved animals) St. Hyacinth's Church (he was a regular attendee)

