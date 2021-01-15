Walter F. Paczkowski
THROOP — Walter F. Paczkowski, 100, of Throop, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Walt was born in Windsor, OH to polish immigrants Frank and Mary Salamacha Paczkowski, and as a child moved to Cayuga County with his family.
He worked on his family farm until WWII, when he was drafted into the Army Air Corps. Deployed to England, he crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Mary. He rose to the position of Crew Chief assigned to P51 Mustang Fighter Planes. He returned home to work as a weaver at Nye Waite Carpet until they moved, and finished his working life at Port Byron Central High School where he was a friend to students and staff alike.
Walt's love for fishing, including ice fishing was well known, having spent many hours with family and friends on the Finger Lakes, in Canada and deep-sea fishing in Massachusetts. Being raised on a farm, his other love was his vegetable garden. Every fall giving away much of his produce made him happy knowing that it was appreciated.
Walt is survived by four children: Frank (Darlene), Thomas (Debbie), Patricia VanFleet (Thomas) and Walt (Edna); his sister, Rose Kiphut; and sister-in-law, Lottie Mach; beloved grandfather of: Jennifer Adamski, Deanna Johnson, Matt VanFleet, Scott (Erin), Marc Paczkowski, and Kristen (Matt) Kremers; six great-grandchildren: Rick, Brittney, Adelaide, Vincent, Wynn and Elise; and several nieces and nephews.
Walt was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Stella Babiarz Paczkowski, and his siblings John, Alex, Olga Piorun, Wanda Kufhta and Anne Holmes.
Walt lived in his own home, cooked his own meals, mowed his own lawn and gardened until in his 96th year when he moved to Westminster Manor. The family would like to thank all who cared for Walt there and at The Commons, where he had been a resident for the past several years.
As a family we were so thankful that he had survived COVID until nearly the end of the year, when it caught up with him. It was a very difficult year for him and the family not being able to visit, especially on his 100th birthday. The staff at The Commons did a lovely job of celebrating with him, which we appreciated.
Funeral services for Walt will be held in the spring. In his memory, please care about yourself and your neighbors; wear a mask, social distance and thank a health care worker.
Contributions may be directed to the SPCA of CNY (he loved animals) St. Hyacinth's Church (he was a regular attendee)
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com