Walter M. Wiggins

PORT BYRON — Walter M. Wiggins, of Port Byron, NY, peacefully passed, surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 10, 2022. He was 98 years old.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Noreen M. Wiggins (Walsh); his children: Gordon Wiggins, Warren Wiggins, Lisa Montone, Laura Parsons, Nicole Bernard, Adam Wiggins and Michelle Dewall; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was the last living member of his family of origin, the Wiggins family of six children.

Walt was one of the few surviving members of the "Greatest Generation" serving as a Master Sergeant and B17 gunner in World War II.

A dairy farmer for 60 years, Walter was a man of few words. His work ethic, kindness and integrity has been a shining example for all who knew and loved him. Walter was renowned for his sense of humor and always had a joke at the ready. He worked side by side with his wife Noreen on the farm and truly loved their lifestyle. As a talented mechanic and welder, Walter had a gift of bringing machinery to life. His farm in Montezuma was his pride and joy and he worked the fields and cared for all the creatures with gentleness and great knowledge and wisdom.

In keeping with his quiet, reserved life Walt's wishes were that there be no formal memorial services. In remembrance of him the family asks that you say a prayer, provide an act of kindness or donate to your favorite charity, or all three!

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.