Walter Miner Lowe, Jr.

AUBURN — Walter Miner Lowe, Jr., 84, of 15 Taber Dr., Auburn passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on Nov. 19, 2021. Born in NYC, he was the son of late Walter Sr. and Florence Lowe. Walter was a 1958 graduate of Fordham University and an Army veteran serving his country from 1958 to 1964.

Walter was employed with Federal Reserve Bank as a bank examiner prior to many banks in the Auburn and Syracuse area, including Marine Midland Bank as a Senior Trust Officer, Fleet Trust Company as a Vice President and Manager in the Trust Department and Cayuga Bank where he was the Senior Trust Officer.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of the following: D.E. French Foundation, Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation, Seymour Library Foundation, E. John Gavras Center, E.J.G. Foundation, Cayuga Home for Children, Cayuga Museum, Faatz Crofut Home for the Elderly, Cayuga Counseling Service, and the Boy Scouts of America. He was also on the Board of Trustees for the YMCA-WEIU.

He was a member of the Elks Club and the YMCA-WEIU Health Club and enjoyed all sports, especially watching his grandchildren participate in their sports activities.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Forward) Lowe of 59 years; three sons: Walter, Jeffrey (Deborah) and Michael, all of Auburn; a sister, Frances Goldbach, of Welles, ME; a nephew, Charles Goldbach, of Matawan, NJ; a niece Kathryn (Robert) McDonough, of Groton, MA; and eight grandchildren: Brett, Abbigail, Lauren, Lainey, Cameron, Chad, Caitlin and Madison Lowe. He was predeceased by a half-brother, Walter Tracy and brother-in-law, Charles Goldbach.

Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Langham Funeral Home LLC, 75 E. Genesee St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Auburn High School Hockey and mailed to Auburn Athletic Office, AHS Hockey, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn, NY 13021, or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for his family.