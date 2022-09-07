Walter 'Red' W. Adams, Jr.

Walter "Red" W. Adams, Jr. went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 1, 2022.

Red was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He recognized that family was the most important thing in life. He lived his life showing that.

At the age of 18, Red met the love of his life Ms. Diane Carol Armitage. Red wasted no time once he found his dream girl. Red and Diane soon eloped and were married (54 years). They had five children: Sharon, Margaret (Bush), Walter III, Charles, and Tracie. Red and Diane were further blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Walter's favorite pastime was traveling with his wife Diane, spending time with his entire family, Sunday cookouts, fishing and cheering for the Washington Redskins team.

Walter was predeceased by his lovely wife, Diane Adams (2017), his father, Walter W. Adams, Sr., mother, Helen Standarsk his brothers, Matty and Francis Adams, his rambunctious daughter, Margaret "Peggy" H. Bush, son-in-law, George Rusin, Jr. and first grandchild, Brandy Lynn Rusin.

Walter and Diane made a legacy no one will ever forget. They are once again together in heaven.

Graveside services to be held at St Joseph's Cemetery, Sand Beach Road, Gate 5 Entrance on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Mr. Adams.