Warren Vitale

Nov. 14, 1967 - Oct. 27, 2021

AUBURN - Warren Vitale, 53, of Auburn, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born in Auburn, NY, on November 14, 1967.

He graduated from Port Byron Central Schools in 1985 and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

Warren is survived by his father, Paul Vitale of Montezuma; his brother Jim Vitale (Kristen Kennedy) of Auburn; his sister, Mary Wethey (Dwight) of Port Byron; he is also survived by his nieces Emma and Sophie Redmond, and Francesca Vitale; and nephew, Jefferson Vitale; also survived by several cousins, aunts, and uncles; and his 105 year old grandmother Lucille Hitchcock. He was predeceased by his mother, Sarajane Vitale, on September 16, 2021.

He helped his parents on their dairy farm in Montezuma for many years, and will be remembered for his intense passion for all his interests.

There will be no calling hours, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home, of Auburn.