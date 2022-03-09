Wayne E. Emerson

AUBURN — Wayne E. Emerson, 75, of Auburn, NY passed away on March 5, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Wayne spent a chunk of his life as a groundskeeper at Fort Hill Cemetery. His grandkids will always remember going to work to find chestnuts with him. Wayne was usually a man of few words but any words he used were always to tell a joke or story. He had unmatched sarcasm and could always keep a room laughing no matter who was in it. In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed the company of his buddies. He loved watching westerns and sports and had a knack for history.

Wayne will be remembered by his family and friends for his sense of humor, his sarcastic smirk, and his love for his family.

Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Judith Emerson; his mother, Grace Emerson; his father, Sonny Emerson and his brother, Chris Emerson. He is survived by his children: Thomas (Angie) Coomber, Carol (Glenn) Quinn, Debra (Shanon) Karschner and Ann (Steve) Titus; and his several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, March 10, 2022 in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Friends may visit with the family prior to services, from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Donations in Wayne's memory may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

