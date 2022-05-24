Wayne E. Hooper

July 26, 1952 - May 18, 2022

PORT BYRON — Wayne E. Hooper, 69, of Port Byron, NY, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. He was born the son of Edward and Alice Hooper on July 26, 1952, and grew up in Harrisville, NY.

It was there that he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Ann. They have continued that love and have been happily married for 48 years, during which they raised and perfected being role models for their three children; Ryan, Jeff, and Lindsay.

He worked as a maintenance mechanic at the current Owens Brockway Glass Plant in Auburn before retiring after 37 dedicated years.

He loved hunting with his buddies and riding his 4-wheeler on the many trails of his "playground." He also cherished going to his family camp on Lake Bonaparte where he spent countless great times and laughs with family and friends.

Wayne was a loving husband, father, son, brother, Papa/Grandpa/Pop, uncle, and friend. His legacy and wisdom is continued through them all.

In lieu of services, a Celebration of Life party is being planned for friends and family. To honor the remembrance of Wayne, donations can be made to the Port Byron Volunteer Fire Department.

Audioun Funeral Furneral Home LLC, Port Byron, NY is in charge of arrangements.