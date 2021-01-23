Wayne Minde

Sept. 18, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2020

GILBERT, AZ — Wayne Minde, age 66, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus after a courageous 16 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. "He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. We want to express our deepest appreciation to the many family and friends who continued to be there for us over the years.

Born in Auburn, NY, Wayne was the oldest of five and spent his first 14 years on the family's dairy farm. In 1968, his family moved to Chandler, AZ. A few years after graduating from Chandler High School, Wayne entered the Bricklayer's Apprenticeship Program. In 1982, Wayne was faced with a life changing decision; the company he worked for as a Union Bricklayer for five years was closing their doors. Recently, remarried with no savings, but backed by his strong faith, coupled with prayer and encouragement from his wife, Wayne opened Tri-Lite Masonry. The name of the company was crucial. Wayne chose Tri (short for the Trinity - Father, Son and Holy Spirit, giving all glory to God for this new business venture). Linda chose Lite to remind them Jesus was the light of the world. They vowed that together they would be lights in their community doing business God's way, with honesty, integrity and amazing craftsmanship.