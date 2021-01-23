Wayne Minde
Sept. 18, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2020
GILBERT, AZ — Wayne Minde, age 66, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus after a courageous 16 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. "He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. We want to express our deepest appreciation to the many family and friends who continued to be there for us over the years.
Born in Auburn, NY, Wayne was the oldest of five and spent his first 14 years on the family's dairy farm. In 1968, his family moved to Chandler, AZ. A few years after graduating from Chandler High School, Wayne entered the Bricklayer's Apprenticeship Program. In 1982, Wayne was faced with a life changing decision; the company he worked for as a Union Bricklayer for five years was closing their doors. Recently, remarried with no savings, but backed by his strong faith, coupled with prayer and encouragement from his wife, Wayne opened Tri-Lite Masonry. The name of the company was crucial. Wayne chose Tri (short for the Trinity - Father, Son and Holy Spirit, giving all glory to God for this new business venture). Linda chose Lite to remind them Jesus was the light of the world. They vowed that together they would be lights in their community doing business God's way, with honesty, integrity and amazing craftsmanship.
Over the next 30 years, Wayne's business grew and evolved. Linda joined the company in the 90s and Wayne received his general contractor's license. Tri-Lite Masonry became Tri-Lite Builders. With this new charter, Tri-Lite graduated from secure mailboxes and outdoor grills to building entire homes. Wayne also built their personal home in Chandler and cabin in Heber/Overgaard. These projects helped Wayne discover his true passion; transforming rooms to minimize wasted space, create better functionality, or be aesthetically pleasing to the eye. This led to Wayne and Tri-Lite Builders winning multiple awards and setting the industry standard in residential remodeling specializing in kitchen and bath makeovers, additions and whole house renovations. While not working, Wayne pursued many other interests, including hunting, flying, gardening and raising his own beef. Anyone who met Wayne immediately liked him. His gentle spirit, beautiful smile and very unique sense of humor were the key attractions. Wayne was extremely generous and devoted to his family. He faithfully served his church family in many volunteer capacities, highlighted by mission trips to Ecuador to build a school and Promise Keepers Rallies. But the pinnacle of Wayne's life was his unwavering faith and trust in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for his Salvation and his deep desire for all who knew him to know Jesus too.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Lois (Kuhlmann) Minde and is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Clint, Shelly, Jeffrey (wife, Kimber) and Justin (wife, Ludeen); eight grandchildren: Czarina, Chris (wife, Amri), Kiara, Robert, Tama, AJ, Bryce and Brayden; four great-grandchildren: Aiden, Aryah, Emma and Masina; four siblings: Ellen, Eric (wife, Theresa), Marie (husband, Don) and Steven; two surviving aunts; one uncle and numerous cousins.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Chandler AZ. The service was taped and is available to watch on Epiphany's YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/y6on4ccj.
His ashes will be scattered over his favorite Arizona hunting spot.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org ) or Epiphany Lutheran Church www.epiphanychandleraz.org.