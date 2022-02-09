Wayne R. Clark

Nov. 6, 1950 - Feb. 4, 2022

LOCKE — Wayne R. Clark, 71, of Locke, NY, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital with his family by his side.

Wayne was born on Nov. 26, 1950 in Cortland, NY, a son of Richard and Marguerite (Barrows) Clark. He graduated from Groton High School and later attended SUNY Morrisville.

He worked at Smith Corona and Newcomb Motors before becoming the owner and operator of Clark's Transmission in Locke for over 40 years. He had a wealth of automotive knowledge and history, which he shared freely with the community he was so valued in.

He was an avid bowler for most of his life, competing in and winning several local and national championships and recently took great pride as the Honorary Crew Chief of Lobdell Racing.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon (Mason) Clark; his son, Josh (Carol) Clark; and his three beloved grandchildren: Dhyani, Drew, and Colin. He was predeceased by his sister, Mona and brother, Fred.

A gathering will be held to Celebrate his Life on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Locke Fire Department with visitation and a reception from 3 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wayne Clark Memorial Automotive Scholarship Fund at https://gofund.me/adc01784.

Wade Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements.