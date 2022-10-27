Wendy J. Kovalaskas

Nov. 18, 1953 - Oct. 15, 2022

BINGHAMTON — Wendy J. Kovalaskas, 68, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. She was born on Nov. 18, 1953 in Auburn, NY to Albert and Regina Kovalaskas.

She is survived by her brother, Kurt L. Kovalaskas and wife, Melissa and their daughter, Sarah Kovalaskas-Westbrook and husband, Matt. Wendy's "larger family" consisted of her many close friends dating back to her childhood through the present. They were together in the good times and supported her in the challenging times. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Alan Kovalaskas.

Wendy attended St. Alphonsus Grammar School, Mount Carmel High School and graduated from Auburn High School in 1971. She graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1975 with a Registered Nursing degree. She began her nursing career at Virginia Medical College in Neonatal Intensive Care and continued this work in Philadelphia, before coming to Binghamton where she worked 35 years for the Broome Developmental Center and the NYS Office of Disability Determination.

A Celebration of Life will be held be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Relief Pitcher, 197 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY. Inurnment will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Association.