Wharton "Chip" Green III

1938-2021

AUBURN - Wharton Green III died peacefully on July 3, 2021 in Auburn, New York. He was 82. The eldest son of Wharton Green Jr. (deceased) and Nancy Green Wyatt Brown (deceased). He was born in Auburn, New York, and moved to Florida in 1956. He is survived by two sons, William Green of Auburn, New York and Wharton Green IV of Miami, two daughters, Nancy Noga of Auburn, New York and Carol Marsden of Auburn, New York, one stepson, Keith Meinhold of Miami, and one step daughter, Ellen Kassatly of Stuart, Florida, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one brother and two sisters.

Graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in broadcasting, his life time career was spent in radio and television. His love of writing, radio and antique cars was evident from his very early years. At age 10 he founded a home town community newspaper which grew to a circulation of 300. His early years on the radio were spent as a disc jockey at stations in New York State, Boston, and South Florida. Moving to the Treasure Coast in 1977, he continued his career as a sales manager and station manager at facilities in Stuart and Vero Beach.