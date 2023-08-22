AURELIUS - Wilfred E. Alnutt Jr., 83, of Aurelius, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Alnutt was born in Auburn, on November 9, 1939, to the late Wilfred E. Alnutt Sr. and Ruth Thompson Alnutt. He was a dairy farmer with Patterson Farms for over 42 years and spent every Saturday working for the Town of Aurelius Recycling Center. Wilfred loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter, enjoyed watching the birds at the bird feeder and kept immaculate flower gardens. You could usually find Wilfred tinkering with his Allis-Chalmers tractors or riding around in his golf cart. Mr. Alnutt was a proud lifetime member of the Aurelius Fire Department and the Finger Lakes Antique Tractor Club.