Nov. 9, 1939 - Aug. 17, 2023
AURELIUS - Wilfred E. Alnutt Jr., 83, of Aurelius, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Alnutt was born in Auburn, on November 9, 1939, to the late Wilfred E. Alnutt Sr. and Ruth Thompson Alnutt. He was a dairy farmer with Patterson Farms for over 42 years and spent every Saturday working for the Town of Aurelius Recycling Center. Wilfred loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter, enjoyed watching the birds at the bird feeder and kept immaculate flower gardens. You could usually find Wilfred tinkering with his Allis-Chalmers tractors or riding around in his golf cart. Mr. Alnutt was a proud lifetime member of the Aurelius Fire Department and the Finger Lakes Antique Tractor Club.
Wilfred is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marjory Farnsworth Alnutt; his children Elizabeth (Kevin) Powers, Cathleen (Chuck) Dreverman, and Kenneth (Wendy) Alnutt; his grandchildren Emily and Nicholas Powers, Samantha (Kyle) Conley, KJ (Heidi) Alnutt, Alyssa (Brandon) LaSagna and Michael Alnutt; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Sharon) Alnutt; his stepsister, Pam Baker Noffsinger; his sister-in-law, Pam Alnutt; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wilfred was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Alnutt; his siblings, Donald Alnutt, Gloria Mills, and Beatrice Conklin.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 24th from 10:00 a.m. - Noon; with a memorial service to immediately follow at noon in White Chapel Funeral, 197 South St. Auburn NY 13021
Burial to follow in Soule Cemetery.
Donations in Memory of Wilfred may be made to CCE Cayuga, Attn: 4-H Fund, 199 Franklin St Suite 3, Auburn, NY 13021
