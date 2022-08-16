Wilfred S. 'Bud' Schutt, Jr.

Dec. 29, 1922 - Aug. 11, 2022

AUBURN — Wilfred S. "Bud" Schutt, Jr., 99, passed away Aug. 11, 2022 following a short illness at the Commons with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 29, 1922 to Wilfred and Myrtie (Haggett) Schutt in Jordan, NY. Bud graduated from Elbridge High School, attended RIT until joining the 66th Army Air Force where he served in the European-African Middle Eastern Campaign during WWII until 1946.

He married his high school sweetheart Henrietta Thompson on Nov. 26, 1943 and they were married until her death in 2019 three days prior to their 76th wedding anniversary. Upon returning from overseas he was reunited with his wife and son of 18 months whom he had yet to meet.

He was employed by NY Central Railroad as a signalman and retired after 43 years from Conrail.

Bud was a former Mason and a member of the First Baptist Church of Jordan where he served as a deacon and trustee for many years. He coached CYO basketball and managed the Jordan bowling alley for a short time.

He and his wife were founding members of the Erie Canal Parkway on Beaver Street in Jordan. He maintained the grounds there until the age of 94. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, camping, traveling, tinkering in his garage, all family activities and a good cup of coffee with friends at the kitchen table.

He was a lifetime member of the Jordan Fire Department.

He was predeceased by his wife, Henrietta, parents, son, Stephen in 1959, sisters, Lucille Warrick and Margaret Piddock, and brother, Donald Schutt.

He is survived by his son, William (Karen) Schutt, of Pace, FL; daughter, Sue (Gary) Bard, of Elbridge; four grandsons: Stephen (Renee) Schutt, of Magnolia, TX, Brian (Kelly) Schutt, of Dover, NH, Michael (Christina) Bard, of Jordan, NY and Matthew (Keri) Bard, of Memphis, NY. He also has 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank aunt Grace Schutt, Bob and Bonnie Warrick and neighbor Ray Bishop for their loving support the past few years.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., Elbridge.

Funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 30 Clinton St., Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordan Fire Dept at 1 N. Hamilton St., Jordan NY or the First Baptist Church, PO Box 603, Jordan NY 13080. Bush Funeral Home, Elbridge, 315-689-6116, bushfuneralhomes.com.