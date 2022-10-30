Willaim E. "Bill" Cass II

William E. 'Bill' Cass II

Nov. 13, 1932 - Oct. 22, 2022

AURELIUS - William E. "Bill" Cass II, 89, of Basswood Road, Aurelius, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Born November 13, 1932 in Ithaca, Bill was the son of the late William and Ora Boswick Cass. A United States Navy Veteran, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer after 21 years of faithful service.

Together with his wife Pat, they owned and operated The Loft Upholstery Shop in Aurora. He was a talented carpenter and an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, boating, golf and bowling. Bill enjoyed casino trips, dressing up for Halloween and taking care of his cats. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife Patricia (Gansz) Cass; Bill is survived by son, William "Billy" Cass of VA; daughters Lori Stover of IL, Michelle Newman (Paul) of Auburn and Taffney A. Blowers (Roy) of FL; one brother, Bert Cass (Linda) of PA; two sisters, Laura Connors (Charlie) of Rochester and Mary Cass of CA; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by one brother Michael Cass; two sisters, Joan Miller and Charlotte Warobick, and grandson John.

Calling hours for Bill will be conducted Monday, October 31, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Bill to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.