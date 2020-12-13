Willam H. Andre

Bill worked in his earlier years at the former Schines Palace as an usher and at Shaw's Red & White Grocery. He also worked at the former A & P Tea Co., Market Basket Grocery, Noah's Ark Auto, Barney Hearns Lunch & News Store. He would retire from Cayuga Savings Bank after more than 30 years of service in 1992.

Bill was a member of the Episcopal Church SS Peter and John, where was active for many years as an usher and vestry member and the Christ Episcopal Church in Jordan as a vestry member, financial secretary and sexton. There's no question that Bill was a very hard worker and supported his family throughout the years. He was a very proud and humble man, proud of his country and even prouder of his family. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his loving children, son William (Christine) Andre of Auburn; three daughters, Gloria (Michael) Jupin of NC, Peggy (James) Vivenzio, Nancy Andre all of Auburn;15 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; brother Paul (Eleanor) Andre of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his wife, Gladys, (Johnson) Andre; a son Mark Andre; three sisters Doris Augusta, Marjorie Wells, and Betty Tinti.