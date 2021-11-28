 Skip to main content
Willard Millis

AUBURN - Willard Millis, 61, of Auburn, passed away Sunday , November 21, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Frank and Carol (Riley) Millis. Bill worked for many years for Sofo Amusement. He was a longtime showman and worked various jobs over the years. Bill was known to be a jack of all trades and master of none. He was a loving dad that will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his children Willard Jr., William, Freddy, Leland, Zack, Brooke and Frank Millis; six grandchildren; three siblings, Ada, Carol and Frank; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister Anna May.

A memorial Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

