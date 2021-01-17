Willard Russell Everitt
May 24, 1929 - Jan. 9, 2021
AUBURN - Rev. Willard Russell Everitt ("Will", "Pastor"), died January 9, 2021, at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, he was 91. Born May 24, 1929, in Baptistown, NJ.
Rev. Everitt married Judith Elaine Pepper June 25, 1960, at the Green Cathedral at the Baptist Camp and Conference Center in Lebanon, NJ. He received his Master's in Theology from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (now Palmer Seminary).
A Korean War veteran, Rev. Everitt served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Rochester from 1949 to 1952, rising to the rank of Fire Control Technician, Third Class. He later worked as both a schoolteacher and pastor, serving several churches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, including First Baptist Church, Jordan; Faith Bible Chapel, Weedsport; and in the Senior Saints program at Second Baptist Church, Auburn. He was also chaplain of the Clark-Heck American Legion Post #568, and, in his later years, attended First Baptist Church in Weedsport.
Predeceased by his father, George Willard Everitt, and mother, Erma Decker Everitt.
Rev. Everitt is survived by his wife, Judith Pepper Everitt; daughters Jennifer Lashley (Mark) and Karen Everitt; son Jonathan Everitt (David); grandchildren Matthew Lashley, Katherine Lashley, and Joseph Lashley; and sisters-in-law Clara Pepper Rowe and Christine Pepper Barash; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Weedsport Rural Cemetery in Spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association of Central New York in Will's memory: alz.org/centralnewyork/donate/tribute_gifts.
Special thanks to the staff at The Commons on St. Anthony for their warmth, kindness, and hard work.
I Corinthians 13:4-7
The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit:bushfuneralhomes.com.