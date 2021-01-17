Willard Russell Everitt

A Korean War veteran, Rev. Everitt served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Rochester from 1949 to 1952, rising to the rank of Fire Control Technician, Third Class. He later worked as both a schoolteacher and pastor, serving several churches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, including First Baptist Church, Jordan; Faith Bible Chapel, Weedsport; and in the Senior Saints program at Second Baptist Church, Auburn. He was also chaplain of the Clark-Heck American Legion Post #568, and, in his later years, attended First Baptist Church in Weedsport.