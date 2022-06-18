William A. Heffernan

He retired from Stott & Davis Motor Freight and during his 25 plus years as a truck driver, he received numerous safe driving awards. During his retirement, he enjoyed part-time work at Warn Farms driving the tractor and bailing hay. In the winter months he occupied his time by plowing snow for the Town of Niles. Bill was an accomplished woodworker, making frames, furniture and wooden toys. He also loved raising horses with his wife, Lucy, driving his team of Belgium Horses, Burt and Buster. Bill was meticulous with caring for his lawn and you could set your watch to his lawn mowing schedule.