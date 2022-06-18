William A. Heffernan
AUBURN — William A. Heffernan, 84, of Valentine Road, Auburn, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. Bill, a US Navy veteran, served from 1957-1962 and his tour include duty on a destroyer in the Mediterranean.
He retired from Stott & Davis Motor Freight and during his 25 plus years as a truck driver, he received numerous safe driving awards. During his retirement, he enjoyed part-time work at Warn Farms driving the tractor and bailing hay. In the winter months he occupied his time by plowing snow for the Town of Niles. Bill was an accomplished woodworker, making frames, furniture and wooden toys. He also loved raising horses with his wife, Lucy, driving his team of Belgium Horses, Burt and Buster. Bill was meticulous with caring for his lawn and you could set your watch to his lawn mowing schedule.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy, in December 2020, his brother, Philip; and nephew, Randy. Surviving are his children: Bonita (Joe) Sherboneau, Scott Heffernan, Valerie (Tony) Cypert, James Heffernan, Jeanie Heffernan-Whiteford, Duane Heffernan, Mark Heffernan, and Susan Heffernan; grandchildren: Matthew and Daniel Sherboneau, Eric Heffernan, Kyle Sears, Billy Richards, Jacob Heffernan, and Maria Roney.
Funeral services will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St., Auburn, NY at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 with the Rev. Dr. Leroy Kettinger officiating. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. Interment will be in Owasco Rural Cemetery.