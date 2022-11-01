William Acker

AUBURN — William Acker, 63, of Auburn, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 from natural causes. He was the son of the late James and Olga (Kotzer) Acker.

William or "Billy" as he was commonly known was born in Auburn, NY, and graduated from Port Byron High School.

He went on to pursue a successful career as a massage therapist. Massage therapy and alternative modalities for healing were his passion.

He enjoyed all sports, but golf especially. In later years he often could be found watching ESPN and sports games.

Billy was a spiritual man and had great faith in God. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew his.

Billy is survived by a brother, James Acker (Mary Lou); two sisters: Karen Hand and Christina (Kevin) Ashby; several aunts and uncles; two nephews; a niece; and many cousins. Besides his parents, James and Olga Acker, he was predeceased by his niece, Tricia Hand.

Funeral services for Billy will be at 10 a.m. Friday, at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, Half Acre. Friends are invited to call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

