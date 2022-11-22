William Allen Delanoy

May 10, 1952 - Nov. 9, 2022

ROCK HILL, SC — On Nov. 9, 2022, William Allen Delanoy passed on with his wife and son by his side.

William (Bill) was a proud dad, husband, and grandpa. He enjoyed fishing, playing drums in younger years, family vacations, the beauty of the Finger Lakes, Auburn history, and cheering on the Syracuse Orange.

Bill proudly served in the Navy for four years. For those that knew him, laughs were common with witty comments and fun sarcasm. He was authentically and wholeheartedly present for those in his life.

After retiring from Welch Allen, Bill enjoyed 12 relaxed years with family. His greatest joy was being a dad and grandpa.

He "found hope in the future" with grandchildren: Hadley, Carson and Camille Delanoy. His parents, Irene and Allen, preceded Bill in death. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Delanoy; loving sister, Deborah Trigillo; son, Nate Delanoy (Liz). William was uncle Bill to nephews and nieces: Sam and Jason Trigillo, Chris Reynolds, John Karlik, Paul Wise, Shelley Pinker, Katie Hoff, Larry Hoff, Lisa Hoff, Derrick and Darcell Hoff, Craig and Sarah Gilmore (deceased). He shared many laughs and stories with brothers-in-law: Larry, Richard and Tom Hoff (deceased); and sisters-in-law: Jean Karlik, Loraine Pinker, Barbara Gilmore, and Shirley Hoff (deceased).

Bill asked that no service be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to charity of choice.