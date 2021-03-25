William Barry Grader

June 28, 1959 - March 15, 2021

SEBASTIAN, FL — William Barry Grader, 61, of Sebastian, a long-time resident of Weedsport, NY, passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born to William James Grader and the late Kathleen Ann Barry Grader on June 28, 1959 in Fort Sill, OK.

William attended Weedsport Junior Senior High School. He was the long-time contractor and owner of Craftsman Construction. He was a competitive pool player and a member of the Italian American Club.

William was predeceased by his mother, Kathleen Ann Barry Grader, of Montezuma, NY and his sister, Patricia Baity, of Seneca Falls, NY.

He is survived by his children: Nicole Cunningham, of Sebastian, and Kari Ann (Frank) Osborne, of Palm Bay, FL; also survived by four grandchildren: Ciara Cunningham, Brigham Gourlay, Franklin Osborne, and Aubree Petersen; his father, William James Grader, of Montezuma, NY; and his siblings: Theresa (Lyle) Smithler, of Weedsport, NY, James (Terri) Grader, of Auburn, NY, Rosemary Ingersoll, of Auburn, NY, Elizabeth (Tim) Case, of Bradenton, FL, Elaine Glines, of Alton, NH, John "Jack" Grader, of Weedsport, NY, Thomas (Penny) Grader, of Weedsport, NY, and Linda Florrow, of Bradenton, FL; 17 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit William's memorial page at https://www.seawindsfh.com/.