William 'Bill' A. Sheppard

Bill loved the land, aside from spending time with his children and grandchildren, he most enjoyed working the farm, alongside his son, and did so all his life. Bill was predeceased by his parents, George II and Amy Sheppard, as well as both of his brothers: George III and John Sheppard. Bill is survived by his daughter, Lori Sheppard, (fiance Peter Crane), of Auburn and his son, Michael (Suzanne) Sheppard, of Moravia. His granddaughters: Skylar and Amber Dutcher, and his grandson, Jeffrey Sheppard whom Bill lovingly referred to as "mustache man," all of Auburn. And the mother of his two children, Cherie Sheppard, of Camillus.