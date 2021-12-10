William 'Bill' A. Sheppard
Jan. 12, 1946 - Dec. 6, 2021
MORAVIA — William "Bill" A. Sheppard, of Moravia, NY, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 6, 2021. Bill was born Jan. 12, 1946 to George II and Amy Sheppard. Bill was employed by the State of New York for 34 years and retired from Auburn Correctional Facility.
Bill loved the land, aside from spending time with his children and grandchildren, he most enjoyed working the farm, alongside his son, and did so all his life. Bill was predeceased by his parents, George II and Amy Sheppard, as well as both of his brothers: George III and John Sheppard. Bill is survived by his daughter, Lori Sheppard, (fiance Peter Crane), of Auburn and his son, Michael (Suzanne) Sheppard, of Moravia. His granddaughters: Skylar and Amber Dutcher, and his grandson, Jeffrey Sheppard whom Bill lovingly referred to as "mustache man," all of Auburn. And the mother of his two children, Cherie Sheppard, of Camillus.
Services are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Owasco Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church.
Funeral arrangements are with the Wade Funeral and Cremation Services of Moravia.