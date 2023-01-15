William 'Bill' Germer Jr.

Aug. 9, 1926 - Dec. 31, 2022

LONGMONT, CO - William "Bill" Germer passed away at his home in Longmont, CO, at the age of 96, on New Year's Eve.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia; his daughter, Jennifer, (husband Cris) of Berthoud; and son, William III of Burlington, VT.

Bill grew up in Brooklyn and Queens, NY. As an asthmatic child, to get him out of the city, he spent summers at youth camps in the Adirondacks. This is where he learned to sail and developed interests in photography and horseback riding.

Later he owned sports cars and participated in SCCA Road Rallies along the East Coast; he owned sail boats and sailed around the Statue of Liberty, explored Long Island Sound and later sailed the Finger Lakes. Throughout his life, he enjoyed listening to music and playing his French Horn.

Mr. Germer received a degree in Architecture from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and practiced in upstate New York for 30 years.

He and his adventure stories will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Services will be held at Howe Funeral Home on January 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.howemortuary.com for the Germer, Jr. family.