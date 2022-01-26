William 'Bill' Joseph Irving, Jr.

Jan. 16, 1948 - Jan. 23, 2022

AUBURN — It is with the heaviest of hearts that we had to say good-bye to William "Bill" Joseph Irving, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, soon-to-be great-grandfather, big brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bill was born in Syracuse, NY on Jan. 16, 1948, to William and June (Huntley) Irving and was the oldest of six children. We know that he is happy to be reunited with both of his parents, his sister, Janet and his brother, Daniel.

Bill served as an usher and sacristan of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cato, NY where he built a home and resided with his family for many years. For the past 20+ years, he has been a communicant and sacristan of St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Skaneateles, NY.

On Nov. 30, 1968, Bill married the love of his life, Patricia Jean Secreti. Together they filled their lives with four children: Lisa, William III, Tina and Michael, whom he delivered in the car on the way to the hospital, the day before Father's Day, in 1976. He called Patricia his Rose because he said that she always looked like "a rose in bloom." During Bill's final moments, as he was surrounded by his loving family, he opened his eyes and looked at his Rose one last time.

Bill graduated from Liverpool High School and was an MP in the National Guard for six years. He then started out as an Onondaga County Sheriff and a Chittenango Police Officer before opening up his own business, Superior Countertop and Home Center, in 1994, from which he never really retired.

Bill was very proud of the Missal Holder that he made and had engraved for Father McGrath of St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church. He also constructed a sanctuary lamp stand, kneeler and portable altar and tabernacle for a priest who was a very close friend. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching hummingbirds while sitting outside in the early mornings. He especially enjoyed spending time with his loving family and making everyone laugh.

Bill is going to be incredibly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia, of Auburn, NY; his children: Lisa (Jay) Waite, of Port Byron, NY, William (Rhonda) Irving III, of Auburn, NY, Tina (Karen) Mueller, of Jamesville, NY and Michael Irving, of Elmira, NY; his grandchildren: Alyssa (Mike) Snyder and baby-to-be, of Port Byron, NY, Brandon Irving, of Auburn, NY, Johnny, Jenna and June Waite, of Port Byron, NY, Emily and Nathan Irving, of Rochester, NY and Keegan, Travis and Clara Mueller, of Jamesville, NY. Bill is also survived by his sister, Phyllis (Gordon) MacDonald, of Buffalo, NY; brother, Timothy (Yvonne) Irving, of Riverside, CA; sister, Kay (DJ) Cooper, of Liverpool, NY; sister-in-law, Brenda Irving, of Syracuse, NY; and all of his nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were more like family.

Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn, NY. Bill's Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church, followed by his burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to Joseph's House for Women, Inc., 802 Court Street, Syracuse, NY 13208.

Bill's family would like to thank the staff at Auburn Memorial Hospital, especially all of the nurses who cared for him and were very compassionate toward all of his family during his final days.

Bill, Dad, Grandpa, Pop-pop, you always had a huge heart and a willingness to help others. You left a mark on so many lives in so many ways. You are going to be so greatly missed.