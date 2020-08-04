William 'Bill' Luther

Bill was born July 26, 1946 in Auburn the son of the late Harold and Marion (Wagner) Luther and lived most of his life in the Finger Lakes area, which he deeply loved. He worked in commercial construction management for more than 50 years, rarely missing breakfast at a diner on his way to the jobsite. He was kind to all of God's creatures and generous to his family and friends and touched the hearts of everyone he came in contact with.