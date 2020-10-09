William 'Bill' M. Noftell

William M. 'Bill' Noftell

AUBURN — Mr. William M. "Bill" Noftell passed away Wednesday at Strong Memorial Hospital.

A native of Brooklyn, William was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School. He resided in Auburn for the past 41 years, relocating from North Rose.

Bill was a well-known DJ throughout Central NY. He was affectionately known as George Michaels at the College Inn during the 70s and 80s. Bill enjoyed watching his NY Mets, NY Rangers, NY Giants and attending many games. He was a former employee of McDonalds.

Surviving are his wife, Victoria Thurston Noftell whom he married on Aug. 24, 1979; their son, Bradley and wife, Kelly, of Waxhaw, NC; Grandson Elijah Noftell; Sisters: Lisa Noftell, of Auburn, Laura Neru, of Auburn; brother, Russell Noftell, of Albany; nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy and Jeanette Bloomer Noftell; brothers, Jacob and Leroy and a sister Sandy.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery (Sand Beach entrance) with the Rev. James Enright officiating.

Memorials may be remembered to the Throop Volunteer Fire Department. All are to use social distance guidelines and please wear a face mask. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St. Auburn.