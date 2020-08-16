William "Bill" Thomas
March 16, 1939 — Aug. 10, 2020
William "Bill" Thomas peacefully passed away at home with family by his side on Aug. 10, 2020. Born at home March 16, 1939 in Montezuma, NY to parents Mary Agnes Nugent Thomas and William (Lindy) Harold Thomas.
Bill graduated in 1958 from Port Byron Central School, Port Byron, NY, a Basketball Letterman. Bill was employed from 1958-2001 from Cole & Hinds Chevrolet, Auburn; Atlantic Refining Co./NYS Thruway Port Byron NY Station; Sylvania/Phillips Co., Seneca Falls NY; and retired from ITT/Goulds Pumps Water Systems, Auburn, NY. Thoughout his work career, Bill received several perfect attendance and Quality awards. He was known for his dedicated work ethic.
Bill enjoyed fishing in his 1958 Crestline Boat with 1956 Evinrude Motor, gardening, wood working and mechanical challenges. He also enjoyed his walks on the Emerson Piers and the beauty of Owasco Lake. His priority was time spent with family, his grandson and friends and taking the roads less traveled with Lucy.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Lucille (Lucy) Srokose Thomas, married Oct. 3, 1959; daughters Karen (Ken) Lillie, grandson Connor Lillie, Montezuma and Diane Thomas, Auburn; siblings John (Joan)Thomas, Union Springs, Robert Thomas, Seneca Falls, Joseph Ronald Thomas, Waterloo, Helen (Ken) Short, Cayuga, Larry (Betty) Thomas, Auburn, David (Patricia) Thomas, Syracuse; nieces and nephews Michael Filkins, Loretta Filkins, Linda Powers, Donna Temple, Susan Cordes, John Thomas, Mark Thomas, Brian Thomas, Christopher Thomas, William Short, Robert Short, Peter Thomas, Timothy Thomas, Scott Thomas, Joseph Thomas, David Thomas; several great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, sister, Mary Thomas Filkins and brother, James Thomas.
On behalf of Bill, his family expresses there gratitude to Dr. Joseph Graney, all his Doctors at UpState University, Hospital, Syracuse UpState Community Campus Rehab Center, Syracuse, Upstate Josilyn Center, Syracuse, Lifetime Care Auburn, Hospice of the Fingerlakes.
A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Private burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr. Auburn, Fleming #1 Fire Dept. West Lake Rd. Auburn. Cayuga Museum of History and Art 203 Genesee St. Auburn or an act of kindness during this pandemic time in history.
“When we grieve for what is lost - Rejoice in what is left”
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home. Please leave any online condolences at Pettigrassfuneralhome.com
