William "Bill" Thomas

March 16, 1939 — Aug. 10, 2020

William "Bill" Thomas peacefully passed away at home with family by his side on Aug. 10, 2020. Born at home March 16, 1939 in Montezuma, NY to parents Mary Agnes Nugent Thomas and William (Lindy) Harold Thomas.

Bill graduated in 1958 from Port Byron Central School, Port Byron, NY, a Basketball Letterman. Bill was employed from 1958-2001 from Cole & Hinds Chevrolet, Auburn; Atlantic Refining Co./NYS Thruway Port Byron NY Station; Sylvania/Phillips Co., Seneca Falls NY; and retired from ITT/Goulds Pumps Water Systems, Auburn, NY. Thoughout his work career, Bill received several perfect attendance and Quality awards. He was known for his dedicated work ethic.

Bill enjoyed fishing in his 1958 Crestline Boat with 1956 Evinrude Motor, gardening, wood working and mechanical challenges. He also enjoyed his walks on the Emerson Piers and the beauty of Owasco Lake. His priority was time spent with family, his grandson and friends and taking the roads less traveled with Lucy.