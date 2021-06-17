William 'Bill' Walter Weiman, Jr.

Calling hours for Bill will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m.

Friends are invited to join with the family for a celebration of life after the service, at the Skaneateles American Legion Post 239. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.