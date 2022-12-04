William C. Hunter, III 'The Golden Dollar Man'

Jan. 22, 1931 - Nov. 18, 2022

ROSWELL, GA - William C. "Bill" Hunter, III known as "The Golden Dollar Man" by family, friends and acquaintances for handing out Golden Dollars to children and adults alike over the past 35 years, age 91, died November 18, 2022 in Roswell, GA.

Bill Hunter was born in Auburn, NY on January 22, 1931.

Bill was a very generous person throughout his life. When Bill and his wife Geneva would eat out after their retirement he got in the habit of giving out golden dollars to people that worked at the restaurants they ate in and to children they saw, the children of people they knew and also to family members.

Bill served in the United States Navy for 20 years starting in January 1948 enlisting when he was 17 years old. He reached the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (E8). Bill recently received an award for 60 plus years membership in the Fleet Reserve Association. He was the founding member and set up the Fleet Reserve Association in Utica, NY in 1962.

Bill's next career after the Navy was in the banking field. He worked with Barnett Banks of Florida for two decades, first as a Supervisor in their Print Shop Operations and then was a Special Coordinator for Barnett Banks when Barnett Banks merged with other Florida banks.

Bill married Geneva (Ferguson) Hunter on December 21, 1956 in Washington, DC. Geneva (Ferguson) Hunter passed away on July 6, 2011. They were married for 54 and a half years.

Bill is survived by his children William Charles "Chuck" Hunter IV and his wife Dr. Margaret Gallagher of Lilburn, GA and Ricky Lee Hunter and his wife Laurie (Stephens) Hunter of Roswell, GA; grandsons Daniel Lee Hunter and Derek William Hunter; granddaughters Rachel Geneva Hunter, Lily Grace Stephens and Avery Lynne Stephens; cousins Chuck Reif, John Hunter and Michael Hunter.

Bill Hunter will have a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street Auburn, NY. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY with full military honors.

For those who wish to make a donation in Bill Hunter's memory, please consider the Parkinson's Foundation. https://www.parkinson.org/.