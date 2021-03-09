William E. Schoonmaker

AUBURN — William E. Schoonmaker, 71, of Auburn passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, March 6, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. He was an area resident for most of his life, the son of the late Allyn and Ella (Oliver) Schoonmaker.

Will graduated from Weedsport High School, Class of 1967, also from Auburn Community College, he received his Bachelor's in Education from SUNY Oswego, a Master's Degree from Ball State University and his PhD from the University of Minnesota.

William was involved in education for most of his life, teaching at various institutions including Kent State, University of Minnesota and retired after several years of teaching at North Rose Wolcott High School, where he was also the president of their teachers association for many years. Will enjoyed fishing and spending the summers on Lake Ontario. He especially loved working on and restoring his father's sailboat.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Roseann (Kaufman) Schoonmaker, of Auburn; two sisters: Penney Cosentino, Emily Nekritz, both of Weedsport; three brothers: Walter (Jan) Schoonmaker, of Auburn, Alan (Carol) Schoonmaker, of Hoenoye Lake, James (Margaret) Schoonmaker, of CT; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.