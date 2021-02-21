William F. Hasenjager

MORAVIA - William F. Hasenjager, 84, of Moravia, NY, passed away Sunday February 14, 2021 with his family at his side.

He was born on Lynn St. in Ithaca, the son of Bob and Gwen Hasenjager.

Bill worked for NYS as a Game Warden. He retired in 1991 after 35 years of service to the state. He and Marylou raised their family in Skaneateles Falls and moved to Owasco Lake in Moravia in 1984 where he finished his career in Cayuga County.

He loved to hunt and fish, especially with Kevin Schafer, Sydney and Louie to whom he imparted his knowledge and was delighted when they got their first fish and game. If you're on the lake on a calm misty morning and see the Old Man pulling wire give him a nod and ask him how the fishing is.

Bill is survived by sons William, Jr. (Mary-Kay) and Robert; his grandchildren Sydney and Louie; his brother Jack (Scott) of Cincinnatus; his sister Marcia (Jack) of Fayetteville TN; and six nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his wife Marylou in 2014.

There will be no services at this time.