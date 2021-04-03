William Francis Youtt

Oct. 13, 1931 - March 23, 2021

ATLANTA, GA — William Francis Youtt, 89, died March 23, 2021. Bill was born Oct. 13, 1931 in Auburn, NY, the son of Francis and Mildred (Smart) Youtt.

He graduated from Holy Family High School in Auburn and from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his discharge, he married Barbara Knox Wilson, also of Auburn, after a short courtship.

He joined Sentry Insurance, being employed in various positions in five different cities over 39 years and retiring in 1995. Bill then worked part-time until 2016 for the Law Offices of Mary A. Miller & Associates in Norcross, GA.

Barbara and Bill raised their family primarily in Atlanta, GA. They enjoyed antiquing, buying and selling along the East Coast. Bill liked to play the piano and to refurbish antiques, but most of all he enjoyed being with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Remarkably, Barbara and Bill met nearly every evening of their marriage before dinner at the kitchen table to share a drink and review the day, sometimes hosting children, neighbors, or visiting relatives.