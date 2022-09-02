William G. Treat

PORT BYRON — William G. Treat, 81, of Port Byron, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, 2022.

William was the son of the late Lionel and Alice (Harris) Treat. He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. Bill retired from New Process Gear after 35 years.

Bill was a volunteer fireman for several years with the Port Byron Fire Department and a lifetime member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club.

Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (Jones) Treat; children: Tammy (Devin) Uebelman, Christine (Gregory) Gilfus, and William (Jaime) Treat; grandchildren: Evan Parker, Alexis Gilfus, Hannah Uebelman, Gianna, Ava and Michael Treat; as well as sister-in-law, Patricia Treat; and sister/brother-in-law, Bernice and Gary Cunningham; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

William was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Thomas Treat, and grandson, Jacob Gilfus.

Private family services will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 with burial following at Soule Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bill's memory to the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, 2833 Trombley Rd., Weedsport, NY 13166.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Mr. Treat.