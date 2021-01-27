William 'Gunner' Reilley

Oct. 26, 1933 - Jan. 24, 2021

AUBURN — William "Gunner" Reilley, 87, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 24, 2021 in Zephyrhills, FL surrounded by his loving family.

William was born in Batavia, NY on Oct. 26, 1933 to Arthur and Florence Reilley. He graduated from West High School in 1951. He worked at Auburn Correctional Facility for 28 years, where he made many lifelong friends, prior to starting his own electrical business. Gunner was an avid golfer and a great friend to many. He served as the president of Highland Park Golf Course and was a well-loved Pony League and Little League coach.

William was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather with a great love and devotion to his family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joan.

He is survived by two of his brothers: Tom and Jim. William leaves behind his daughter, Michele (Gary) Higgins, of Alpine, TX; his sons: William, Jr., of Lansing, WV and Daniel, of Auburn; his grandchildren: Stacey, Michael, Christopher, Taylor, Kurtis, Miranda, Kyler; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia. William left behind many nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss him dearly.

Memorial service details to follow in early summer.