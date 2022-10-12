 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William I. 'Bud' Walter

Jan. 2, 1975 - Oct. 4, 2022

AUBURN — William I. "Bud" Walter, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2022, in Auburn, NY. Born Jan. 2, 1975, to Carla (Walter) Clark and William I. Sitterly, Jr.

In addition to his parents; he is survived by daughter, Cassandra Walter; and grandson, Evan Sanford; daughter, Morgen Walter; sisters: Becki (Brian) Derby, Bridget Conway, Kellie Frascatore; brother, William Frascatore; and lifelong friend, Mike (Jen) Morgan. Bud is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bud was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Lorraine Walter and paternal grandparents, William and Vivien Sitterly.

At the request of family there will be no services at this time. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Oct. 23, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Phyllis's Village Diner located at 243 East Main St., Elbridge, NY.

Bud had a deep love of animals, dogs in particular, with that in mind the family requests in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cayuga County SPCA in his name. Monetary donations can be made online at https://www.flspcaofcny.org/our-pet. You can also find a link to their Amazon.com wish list to purchase and ship supplies directly to them.

