William I. Walter

AUBURN — William I. Walter, 47, died Oct. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY. William above anything else loved his family

He is survived by his parents, William Sitterly and Carla Clark; two daughters: Cassondra and Morgan Walter; the mother of his children, Lynde Matthew; a grandchild, Evan Sanford; and Laci Matthew whom he considered another daughter.

There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 23, 2022 at the convenience of the family. There is no burial. Langham Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com