William J. Coleman

WEEDSPORT — William J. Coleman, 85, of Weedsport, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Skaneateles, son of the late William D. Coleman, and Margaret E. McIntyre.

Prior to retirement he was employed as a maintenance foreman at Allied Chemical in Solvay. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with motors, square dancing, and music. He could fix anything and did not know the meaning of the word quit.

He is predeceased by the love of his life, Hazel "Bell" Coleman (2017) to whom he was married to for 61 years, sisters, Ruth, and Beverly, brothers, Robert, and Charles.

Survived by his daughters: Joanne (Lucas) Bigness, of Weedsport, and Sandra (Frank) Conover, of Kirkville; sons: William Coleman, Jr., of Port Byron, and Alan (Brenda) Coleman, of Weedsport; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary; brothers: Edward, and Harold; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private family graveside service will take place at the Cato Union Cemetery. Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com.