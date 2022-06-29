William J. Grader

Jan. 16, 1932 - June 25, 2022

AUBURN — William J. Grader, 90, the husband of the late Kathleen (Barry) Grader, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Auburn on Jan. 16, 1932, Bill was the son of the late Hilton E. and Lela A. (Conrad) Grader.

He was a proud veteran, having served in Korea with the US Army. He was retired as a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines after more than 22 years of faithful service. Bill was a life member of the VFW (Post 1975), the American Legion (SK Post 1324), the Disabled American Veterans, and the Korean Veterans of America. He was a former stock car driver and an avid race fan.

William is survived by his children: Theresa Smithler (Lyle), Rosemary Ingersoll, Elizabeth Case (Tim), Elaine Glines, Linda Florrow, James Grader, John Grader and Thomas Grader (Penny); 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Kathleen, Bill was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Baity; a son, William; one sister and five brothers.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021

