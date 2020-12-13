 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William J. Green, Jr.

William J. Green, Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}

William J. Green, Jr.

Feb. 18, 1943 - Dec. 8, 2020

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ — William J. Green, Jr., 77, of Williamstown, NJ, formerly of Scipio Center, NY, passed away on December 8, 2020.

Beloved husband of Darlene Green (nee Weil). Devoted father of Robin McBeath (Jay), Anessa Green, and Chris Green. Loving grandfather of Brandon March, Jessica March and great grandfather of Lilly March. Dear brother of Richard Green (Terri) and Caroyl Nobile. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service in NY will be announced at a later date.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear how the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News