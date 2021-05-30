William J. Green

Feb. 18, 1943 - Dec. 8, 2020

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ - Memorial Services are being planned for William J. Green, Jr., of Williamstown, NJ, who passed away on December 8, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Sewell, NJ. He was 77.

A resident of Williamstown, NJ, Mr. Green was born in Auburn, NY, and spent his early years in Scipio Center, NY. He graduated from Sherwood High School in 1962, where he helped lead the 1962 basketball team to an undefeated season and broke numerous school records. He attended Auburn Community College and High Point University while honing his basketball skills.

Bill eventually moved to New Jersey in 1965 and joined the 1967-68 championship 76'ers Basketball Team. He worked for Campbell's Soup before starting his own company — Robessa Enterprises — in 1981.

Bill found great joy in spending time with his family and friends. He was also active in many service organizations, serving on the Junior Miss Committee, a Scout Master for Troop 333 in Medford, NJ, and was a founding member of both the South Jersey Business Association and Washington Township High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club.