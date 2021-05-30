William J. Green
Feb. 18, 1943 - Dec. 8, 2020
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ - Memorial Services are being planned for William J. Green, Jr., of Williamstown, NJ, who passed away on December 8, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Sewell, NJ. He was 77.
A resident of Williamstown, NJ, Mr. Green was born in Auburn, NY, and spent his early years in Scipio Center, NY. He graduated from Sherwood High School in 1962, where he helped lead the 1962 basketball team to an undefeated season and broke numerous school records. He attended Auburn Community College and High Point University while honing his basketball skills.
Bill eventually moved to New Jersey in 1965 and joined the 1967-68 championship 76'ers Basketball Team. He worked for Campbell's Soup before starting his own company — Robessa Enterprises — in 1981.
Bill found great joy in spending time with his family and friends. He was also active in many service organizations, serving on the Junior Miss Committee, a Scout Master for Troop 333 in Medford, NJ, and was a founding member of both the South Jersey Business Association and Washington Township High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club.
For 20 years, Bill was an active member of Cross Keys United Methodist Church, serving on several committees and working on numerous projects. He most especially enjoyed working on Carol's Coats for Kids. In addition, Bill could often be found manning the barbecue pits for their Chicken and Corn cookouts and making pancakes for 15 years at their Variety Breakfast.
He also worked with Bethany St. John's UMC in Pleasantville, NJ, helping with Sandy Relief and playing a vital part in their food drives.
Bill loved spending time on his farm in the Finger Lakes region of New York, and loved to hunt and fish. He was also an avid gardener who kept his family and friends supplied in fresh vegetables each Summer.
Bill is survived by his loving wife for 35 years, Darlene Green (nee Weil); his children Robin McBeath (Jay), Anessa Green and Christopher Green; his grandchildren Brandon March, Jessica March; and great grandchild, Lilly March; dear brother of Richard Green (Terri) and Caroyl Nobile. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Services is scheduled for June 5, 2021, visitation from 11:00 AM -12 NOON and Service at 12 NOON at Casawasco Camp and Retreat Center, 158 Casawasco Dr., Moravia, NY 13118. Followed by a luncheon and sharing memories of Bill.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Bill's Heart c/o Bethany St. John's UMC, PO Box 609, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 and/or to Carol's Coats for Kids c/o Cross Keys UMC, 1644 N. Main St., Williamstown, NJ 08094 or to a charity of your choice.