William J. Young

Aug. 25, 1961 - June 5, 2023

AUBURN - William J. Young, 61, of Auburn, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2023. Born in Gouverneur on Aug. 25, 1961, Bill was the son of the late Glenn and Sandra (Jones) Young.

He was currently employed as a security guard with Allied Security. He enjoyed going to haunted houses around Halloween time, going to the movie theater, and watching wrestling.

William is survived by his sisters: Vicki (David) Benjamin and Kathy (Charles) Weir; and his sister-in-law, Fran Young; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his brother, Steven Young.

The family will be holding a private burial at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.