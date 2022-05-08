William L. Suhr

AUBURN - William L. Suhr, 72, of Auburn, passed away May 2, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, following a brief illness. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Blair and Marjorie (Lorimer) Suhr.

Bill was a 1970 West High School graduate and was an active communicant and acolyte at Ss. Peter & John Episcopal Church. He volunteered for years with the Auburn SCAT Van and looked forward to helping others with every trip he made. He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed coin collecting.

Always with a kind smile and hello, Bill was constantly lending a hand to either family or to people in his neighborhood or church. He will be missed by many in the community.

He loved spending time with his nephew Rick Suhr and his wife Emma and adored their children, Quinn, Paul and Clara. Bill was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Suhr (1993).

Funeral Services for Bill will be Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & John Episcopal Church. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

The omission of flowers is requested and should you desire please make contributions in Bill's name to the Ss. Peter & John Episcopal Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn or to the Scat Van, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.